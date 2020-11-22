Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FMHS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Farmhouse has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.
About Farmhouse
