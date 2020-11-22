Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS FMHS opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Farmhouse has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others.

