Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Director Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 5,780 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FHI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 83,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

