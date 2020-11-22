Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Feedback plc (FDBK.L) (LON:FDBK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as low as $1.08. Feedback plc (FDBK.L) shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 641,543 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.09.

In other Feedback plc (FDBK.L) news, insider Rory Shaw acquired 1,005,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,052.27 ($13,133.36).

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

