Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $366.34

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.34 and traded as high as $383.50. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) shares last traded at $381.50, with a volume of 859,078 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 306.86.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

