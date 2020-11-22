Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 439.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of -800.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

