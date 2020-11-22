Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

