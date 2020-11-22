FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after buying an additional 264,964 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 339.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 333,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 257,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,893,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $247.63 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

