FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 398.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 910,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 727,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

