FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after buying an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,301,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

