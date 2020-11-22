FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

