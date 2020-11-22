FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 463.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total transaction of $3,239,071.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

