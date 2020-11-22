FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

