FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.