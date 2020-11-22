FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $3,947,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,133 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.