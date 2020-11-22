FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 123.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,632,000 after buying an additional 729,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $82,811,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -274.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.