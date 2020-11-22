FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in CDW by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. CDW Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

