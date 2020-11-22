FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Biogen stock opened at $244.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

