FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.26 on Friday. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $88.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

