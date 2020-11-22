FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $493,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 605,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 480,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.13 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

