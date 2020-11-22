First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 76.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 214,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $454,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

