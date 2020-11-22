First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 28.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 316.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.