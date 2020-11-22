Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.21.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 305.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

