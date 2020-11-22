Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.61. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 106,566 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 241,309 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

