Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 628,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.50 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

