Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 182 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

