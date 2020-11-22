Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 262 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

