Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 564 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $50.82 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.