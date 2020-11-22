Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MET opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.