Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $13,344,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

