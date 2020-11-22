Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 43.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $225.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.