Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 215.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $168.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $185.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.