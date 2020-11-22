Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $9,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,672,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 767,776 shares of company stock worth $95,983,137 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $132.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

