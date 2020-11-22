Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

AMGN stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

