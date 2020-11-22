Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $195.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

