Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 686,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

