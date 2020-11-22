Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

NYSE TGT opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $174.41. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

