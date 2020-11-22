Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.46 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

