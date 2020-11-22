Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

