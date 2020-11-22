Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after purchasing an additional 153,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,401,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $457,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

EPD opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.