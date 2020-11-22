Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $6.22 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of DTE opened at $129.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.