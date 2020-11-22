Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.17% of Texas Roadhouse worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,381 shares of company stock worth $42,735,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

