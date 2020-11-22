Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.57 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,232,000 after acquiring an additional 359,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,953 shares of company stock worth $3,369,254. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

