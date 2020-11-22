Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE:OXM opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $914.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

