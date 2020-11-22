Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

