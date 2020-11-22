Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

