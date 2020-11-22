Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 477 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $90.64 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

