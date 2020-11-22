Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 55,609 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,076.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,096,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after acquiring an additional 132,402 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24.

