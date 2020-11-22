Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,837,000 after purchasing an additional 162,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.