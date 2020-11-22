Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

