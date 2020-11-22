Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,288 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.05% of NICE worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.82.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $255.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average is $209.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

